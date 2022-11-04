Marietta College hosts annual fine arts day for local high school students

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

Marietta College opened their doors to area high school students to explore what it means to be a part of their fine arts program.

On Friday, a total of 94 high school students came to Marietta College to get a first hand experience at what the art and music departments have to offer.

The annual fine arts day usually is for a select few students the college invites. This year, the event was offered to different art classes, allowing more students of varying grades the opportunity.

Throughout the all day event, the students do four workshops, tour the campus, talk to financial aid, and more.

Jolene Powell is the Director of Gallery 310 and teaches drawing, painting and printmaking at Marietta College. She was one of the teachers working with the students.

In her workshop, students worked together to draw creative creatures.

Powell says fine arts is important for students for many reasons.

“There’s practical components in learning about careers in the arts, because a lot of times people don’t realize all of the things that you can do. And then also personal expression. And then also some aspects of just releasing stress, lowering cortisol, engaging your mind and the creative process. So, there are many reasons why it’s super important.”

