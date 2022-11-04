Gnome ornaments are being sold to benefit Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Crown Florals and Gifts is partnering with Discovery World on Market this holiday season.

Crown Florals and Gifts will be selling gnome ornaments to benefit Discovery World on Market.

The gnome ornaments not only have the word joy on it’s hat but it’s also holding a cardinal.

Keith McClung talked about how the gnome’s hat ties everything together.

“We created, with some wonderful designers, this beautiful metal gnome ornament that has ‘joy’ on its hat. That little joy is going to be a representation of what all those kids and their families are going to experience inside the museum.”

The gnomes are available for purchase at Crown Florals and Gifts.

If you are interested in getting one, stop in the store and visit their front counter.

