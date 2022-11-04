Marietta Police and Fire Departments set to receive almost $128,000

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Police and Fire Departments are set to receive funding for employees to go to sessions with a crisis counselors.

The news of the $127,750 was announced Friday morning in a press release from Ohio’s State Representative Don Jones.

The funding is from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment Retention and Resilience Program. The program is a result of House Bill 169; Jones was a co-sponsor of that bill.

According to that release, The program has already awarded $20.9 million to 17 Ohio agencies.

