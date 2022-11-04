Marietta Police and Fire Departments set to receive almost $128,000

The money comes from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program
The Marietta Police and Fire Departments are set to receive funding for employees to go to...
The Marietta Police and Fire Departments are set to receive funding for employees to go to sessions with a crisis counselors.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Police and Fire Departments are set to receive funding for employees to go to sessions with a crisis counselors.

The news of the $127,750 was announced Friday morning in a press release from Ohio’s State Representative Don Jones.

The funding is from the Ohio First Responder Recruitment Retention and Resilience Program. The program is a result of House Bill 169; Jones was a co-sponsor of that bill.

According to that release, The program has already awarded $20.9 million to 17 Ohio agencies.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

