Nick Cannon expecting baby No. 11; 2nd with Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.
Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.(VLADTV / YouTube via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced they are expecting another child together.

People reports that Scott is pregnant with her third baby and second with Cannon.

The announcement comes nearly a year after their son Zen died at 5 months old from a brain tumor in December 2021.

When Zen was sick, Cannon reportedly called Scott the “strongest woman he’d ever seen” while speaking about her on his talk show.

Scott, 29, first shared the baby news on Instagram with a photo showing her baby bump while holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela.

This week, the model shared more pictures to celebrate the pregnancy, posing nude in a bathtub with Cannon.

Us Weekly also confirmed Scott’s pregnancy. She has not revealed if she is expecting a boy or a girl.

In September, Cannon welcomed baby No. 10, Rise Messiah Cannon, with Brittany Bell. Rise is their third child together.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Amy Nicole Shamblin Obit
Obituary: Shamblin, Amy Nicole
Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball
James Michael “Mike” Spiker Obit
Obituary: Spiker, James Michael “Mike”
Mark Anthony King Obit
Obituary: King, Mark Anthony

Latest News

Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter
The Marietta Police and Fire Departments are set to receive funding for employees to go to...
Marietta Police and Fire Departments set to receive almost $128,000
FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury