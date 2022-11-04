Obituary: Cummings, Janet Susan (Tunajek)

Janet Susan (Tunajek) Cummings, 75, of Vienna, passed away on November 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on February 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Fredrick Theodore Tunajek and Maxine (Hinzman) Tunajek Durig.

Susan graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1965 and earned an associate’s Degree from Mountain State College in 1967. She worked for Johns Manville, Kelly Services, and Don Whitlach and was a real estate agent alongside being a homemaker.

Susan’s passion was her Papillons–Sadie, Knight, Callie, and Beamer. She enjoyed training and competing with her dogs in agility trials. She was a long-time member of the Parkersburg Obedience Training Club, where she served on the Board as Secretary and other roles and was an instructor.

Susan is survived by her husband of 52 years, Patrick Cummings of Vienna, West Virginia; two children, Casey Cummings Fuller (Dean) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nathan Patrick Cummings (Kendall) of Gaithersburg, Maryland; five grandchildren, Owen Ashton Fuller, Anna Caroline Fuller, Chase Patrick Fuller, Nathan (Nate) Patrick Cummings, Jr, Olivia Redfield Cummings, and several nieces and nephews.

The service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 7, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with The Reverend Mr. John Maher officiating.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in her name to The Parkersburg Humane Society: PO Box 392 Parkersburg, WV 26102. https://www.hsop.org/directed-giving

