Obituary: Eddy, Betty Jean

Betty Jean Eddy, 93, of Parkersburg, went to live with the Lord on November 3rd, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born to the late Samuel Carter Laird and Cora (Campbell) Laird on August 2, 1929, in Smithville, WV. She and her twin brother Bill were the youngest of seven children, and she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

She was married to the late Paul Eddy in 1998, and they lived together in St. Mary’s, WV, prior to moving to Parkersburg. She was a loving mother and survived by her four children, Terri Miller (Leon) of

Parkersburg, WV, Ronald Lamp (Pam) of Mineral Wells, WV, Debbie Brown (Jim) of Greenville, NC, and Steven Lamp (Martha) of Parkersburg, WV, and her three stepchildren Nelson Eddy, Susan Ward, and Donna Hodge. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and who brought her great joy.

Betty retired from Corning glass in 1991 after 31 years of service. She loved her family and enjoyed doing puzzles and playing dominos. She was an accomplished quilter and enjoyed gifting her creations to her family.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St., south Parkersburg, with Bernard Thrash officiating. Burial will follow at the family cemetery in Smithville, WV. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, November 5th, at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Sunday.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Eddy family.

