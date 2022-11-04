Obituary: Leisure, Rev. Charles E.

Rev Charles E. Leisure, 73, of Elizabeth, WV, left this world on Nov. 3, 2022. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts. He had a passion for life for the kids of Africa and worked for years on building an amazing school. To know Chuck was to know the love of Christ, as that was always his first mission.

He was the son of the late Paul and Betty Mitchell Leisure. He graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1969 and served in the United States Navy for six years. He ministered at Smithville Baptist Church, Hill Grove, and Reedy Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Leisure; daughter, Jennifer Lane, and son-in-law Jared Conger; grandchildren Hadassah Lane, Colin Lane, and Noah Lane; great-grandson Braxton; and a brother Dennis (Linda) Leisure.

Per his wishes, he will have a graveside service Monday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 pm at Hill Grove II, Sanoma Road, officiated by Ken Seen, with military honors by the Navy Honor Guard. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth was honored to assist the Leisure family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to Global Building Schools, PO Box 535, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

