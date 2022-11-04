Obituary: Nicholson, Patricia Ann

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
Patricia Ann Nicholson, 83, of Vienna, WV, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born January 4, 1939, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche Coffman Hardman.

Patricia was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School in Clarksburg. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Parkersburg.

She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Stauch (Bobby) of Waterford, OH; one grandson, Owen Stauch of Waterford, OH; one brother, Ralph Hardman of Clarksburg, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Nick” Nicholson, and two brothers, Roger and Charles William Hardman.

Per Patricia’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna, is honored to serve the Nicholson family.

