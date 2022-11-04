Obituary: Pickrell, Elizabeth Ann “Liz”

Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Pickrell, 75, of Cutler, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Marietta on February 21, 1947, to Richard B. and Ruby E. Shrader Hall.

She was a 1965 graduate of Warren High School and the WSCC Nursing Program. Liz was employed at Marietta Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2019. She was a longtime volunteer of Barlow VFD. Liz loved being a first responder more than anything, as well as being an EMT Instructor and mentor. She was the best mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend that anyone could ask for. Liz will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Liz is survived by her husband, Orland. They were married on May 18, 1963. Also surviving is son Charles T. “Tom” (Shelley) Pickrell of Cincinnati, grandsons Ashton and Morgan (Keisha), great-granddaughter Elizabeth, brothers Richard W. “Dick” (Janice) Hall, of Cutler, James E. Hall, of Vincent and John D. (Linda) Hall, of Cutler, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes, with Pastor Stephen Spurgin officiating. Burial will be in Layman Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm

Memorial contributions may be made to Barlow VFD, P.O. Box 121, Barlow, OH 45712, or Lighthouse Baptist Church, 8135 OH-339, Vincent, OH 45784. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Pickrell family and offer online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.