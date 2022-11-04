Obituary: Rymer, Phyllis Ann Mace

After a full, happy, and active life, Phyllis Ann Mace Rymer, age 82, the loving daughter of Manfred and Roseanne Mace, passed away peacefully in her home.

She was born in Spencer, WV, graduated Spencer High School some time ago, attended Glenville State College, and became a longtime resident of the Marietta community. After surviving a car accident early in life, she made it her mission to live every day to the fullest.

Married twice, first to Larry Grimm and later to Robert Rymer, she was a companion and long-time caregiver. Although initially training to be a chemist, she made a career in accounting at Larry Grimm & Associates, Inc., Hayes & Company, Pizza Hut, and several other places. Always funny and adventurous but still organized and dependable, she had an abundance of love for cats, Phase 10, collectible dolls, genealogy, jokes, theater shows, and Christmas (and sometimes dogs).

She will be sorely missed by her surviving and loving family: siblings Jeffrey Mace and Norma Mace Tracy, in-laws Robin Mace and Larry Tracy, and nieces and nephews Michael Tracy, Deborah Tracy, “RJ” Griffith, Daniel Mace, and Jennifer Dennis and all of the grand nieces and nephews. She never looked or acted her age and lived a good and memorable life.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled in the next few weeks.

