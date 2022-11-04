Obituary: Sprout, Carl Ray

Carl Ray Sprout, 39, of Parkersburg, WV, lost his long, painful, hard-fought battle with the disease of addiction Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Carl Ray is the beautiful son of Thomas and Linda Sprout of Walker, WV.

He was preceded in death by his father this past July, his grandma Ruby Sprout of WV, this past march, his grandpa Lee G. Sprout, Jr., of WV, his grandma Barbara and papa Ted Jordan of North Carolina, his cousin and great friend Josh Kerns of WV, his step-grandmother, Beverly Gordon of Ohio, and far too many other friends.

He is survived by his forever heartbroken momma; two brothers, Lee Sprout (Sheila) of Ohio and Neil Sprout of West Virginia; his grandpa Dale Gordon of Ohio; aunt Teresa (Bill) Robinson; uncles Dale Gordon, Jr., Jeffery Gordon (Fefe), Robert Sprout (Karen), Edwin Sprout (Louvina), aunt Teresa Wilharm (Steve) all of WV; his aunt Misty Myers (Jim) and uncle Tony McCutcheon of Ohio, his great-aunts, Freda Horner, Jo Sams and Judy Sheppard of WV and Martha Busch of Ohio; 3 nephews; 1 niece; several cousins; and lots of friends.

Carl Ray was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. He inherited his father’s gift of artistic ability and creativity. He had a deep passion for the outdoors. He was an avid and accomplished hunter and fisherman. Carl was well known for being loyal and generous. His greatest asset, which was also, at times, his greatest weakness, was his huge heart.

Carl Ray was a Christian. He lit up when he spoke of his Savior or read the word aloud (especially to his momma). His sickness took so much away from him, but it could not take his faith. He is now perfect, free, and at peace in the presence of his lord, his beloved dad, and all those who went before him.

Services will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Walker, WV. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made in Carl Ray’s honor to any local recovery facility so that his life can help save another.

