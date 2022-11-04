Pet of the Week: Buddy from the Pleasants County Humane Society

WTAP News @ Noon - WTAP's Pet of the Week: Buddy!
By Andrew Noll
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Buddy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Buddy is a Boxer & Pit Bull Terrier mix who joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!

He is 5 years old and currently weighs 68lbs.

Buddy is a super playful, energetic guy. He loves playing fetch, playing with toys and taking walks.

If you are looking to adopt Buddy or any other animals from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

