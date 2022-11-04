Updates to Jackson Park Pool project

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Plans for Jackson Park Pool upgrades were discussed at Thursday night’s council meeting. WTAP has the latest updates on the project.

A few changes have been made to the design, according to Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp. First off, a splash pad complex was added to the design. Imagine a playground in a waterpark and that’s what it is. Plus swimming lanes are being added to the design. Rapp said the lily pads will probably be removed from the design to make more space for lanes and general swimming. The lily pads would’ve been a series of green floating circles people could walk and play on. Additionally, the baby pool is now designed to be 18 inches deep rather than 12 so that toddlers can learn how to swim.

“..., I think it’s going to be a great asset to our community. You know, we always want activities for our youth. It’s great to have family activities. We need more of those,” Rapp said.

Finances will be discussed at next city council meeting this coming Thursday. That’s also when city council will sign a contract with companies that will help build the upgrades.

Rapp said the hope is that the pool will be open come next season.

