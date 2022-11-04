Williamstown High School Holds Veterans Day Assembly

The day started off with a breakfast for veterans and their families.
By Henry Grof
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown held their annual Veteran’s Day assembly in the school auditorium this morning. The event was hosted by the student council. Breakfast was served to the veterans and their families in the school library at 7:30 a.m. before the assembly.

About 75 veterans were in attendance at the event. The assembly started off with the Williamstown High School marching band and the color guard from Parkersburg South High School’s ROTC performing a tribute to America.

Other guests besides the veterans and students included the Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan and Wood County Schools Superintendent Christie Willis. Korean War Veteran, Reverend Leo Farley, was the guest speaker for the assembly.

Veteran’s Day is next Friday on November 11th.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

