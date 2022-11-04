Wood County Commission: Meet the Candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Just four days until the mid-term elections.

One of the big races for Wood County voters is for Commission.

Republican James Colombo is running for re-election against newcomer Democrat Simon Hargus.

Both candidates say they’re the best choice for the seat.

Colombo: “It’s been a good run. I think we’ve done a lot of good things. And that’s why I’m running again.”

Hargus: “I’m pretty passionate about this community. I want to help this community and that’s kind of what I bring to the table. "

Incumbent James Colombo is running for re-election, saying he’d like to continue his position and highlighting his experience in public service.

The former mayor and restaurant owner says he spent most of his life in public service.

“If you had a chance to deal with me you will find that I’m very open. I greet you well. Can I fix everything you want? Probably not. But will I listen? Yes. And will I make an effort to fix it? Immediately.”

Simon Hargus grew up in Wood County and is now raising a family and running his own business here.

Hargus says his background qualifies him for the commission seat.

“I’m really excited about the job itself because I have a degree in business administration. My day to day job is business development, strategic planning, HR, hiring folk, trying to figure out how to bring folks to the valley for our business. I think that’s going to go really well with the role of commissioner.”

Colombo says economic growth and development is one of the most important issues he’d like to continue to address.

He says if re-elected he’d like to continue his post-pandemic efforts, bringing up the center being built downtown and continue to support education efforts like teacher raises.

“If you’re in development or prosperity for the future of your area… better schools draw people… draws business.”

Hargus says he would like to address workforce participation and show that local government is about cooperation, not just politics.

Hargus says the most important issue is voting ‘no’ on amendment two.

“… most of what I’d be doing as a county commissioner is trying to figure out is how to dig out of the budget deficit amendment two would cause.”

