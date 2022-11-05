2022 Football Frenzy Week 12 Recap

Scores and highlights from Week 12 of M.O.V. High School football
Scores and highlights from Week 12 of M.O.V. High School football
By Ryan Wilson and Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Football Frenzy Week 12 A Block
Football Frenzy Week 12 B Block
Football Frenzy Week 12 Plays of the Season
Football Frenzy Week 12 Play of the Night

The 2022 high school football regular season has officially come to an end in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Five teams are still alive in their respective playoffs, and a few teams’ regular seasons came to an end on Friday.

The Parkersburg South Patriots now wait to see if they are the top seed in Class AAA, after going on the road and defeating eighth ranked Princeton 49-41.

The Parkersburg Big Reds season comes to an end, after falling to the hands of the Applemen of Musselman 69-27.

The St. Marys Blue Devils dropped a road game to the Tyler Consolidated Silver Knights 24-7.

In Ohio Division VI playoffs, the Fort Frye Cadets advance to the regional semi-finals, as they took down Shenandoah 71-20. They will take on Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant in the regional semi’s.

In Ohio Division VII playoffs, the Waterford Wildcats took down the Eastern Eagles 34-7. They advance to their regional semi-finals against top-seeded Newark Catholic.

Wirt County finishes the season 6-4 after defeating Sherman 48-0 on senior night.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs are 8-2 heading in to the playoffs, as they shut out Tygarts Valley 57-0.

