UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found last week as a hit-and-run.

Deputies responded Friday afternoon to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road where the remains were found.

Evidence on scene led investigators to believe that the decedent was hit by a vehicle, MCSO said Monday morning.

Detectives are asking the public to report any incidents of vehicles sustaining front end damage on Grafton Road, as well as anyone who witnessed any vehicles strike anything on the Grafton Road in the area of the Circle K in the last two weeks.

The identity of the remains has not been released.

