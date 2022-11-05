It’s that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in

WTAP News @ 10
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -A transition is coming this weekend across most of the United States, and it has nothing to do with the election: Daylight saving time is out, standard time is in this weekend. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday and lasts until March 12.

Remember to set clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Amy Nicole Shamblin Obit
Obituary: Shamblin, Amy Nicole
Washington County resident wins $1 million in Ohio Powerball
James Michael “Mike” Spiker Obit
Obituary: Spiker, James Michael “Mike”
Mark Anthony King Obit
Obituary: King, Mark Anthony

Latest News

MOV Railroad Club
This is Home: A look at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club
WTAP sat down with Tanya Conrath to introduce you to a new face in the political scene.
Meet Tanya Conrath - the Democrat aiming for Ohio’s house district 94 seat
WTAP News @ 10 - Meet Tanya Conrath - the Democrat aiming for Ohio’s house district 94 seat
WTAP News @ 10 - Meet Tanya Conrath - the Democrat aiming for Ohio’s house district 94 seat
It’s that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in
WTAP News @ 10 - Daylight Saving Time