Meet Tanya Conrath - the Democrat aiming for Ohio’s house district 94 seat

WTAP sat down with Tanya Conrath to introduce you to a new face in the political scene.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Democrat Tanya Conrath is running against incumbent Jay Edwards for the Ohio house district 94 seat.

Conrath is a first-time candidate. She once practiced law and has worked with multiple initiatives that focus on growing businesses and workforces. She says her main focus would be on the economy, which encompasses broadband, education, jobs, and more.

“You know, people travel long distances in our area for jobs. We need good jobs that are close by. We need the infrastructure there to support those jobs and that’s what I’ll be working on,” she said.

Conrath was chosen as a replacement candidate for the Democrat who won primaries but dropped out.

WTAP will be talking to her opponent Jay Edwards on Monday. He did not respond in time to interview this week.

