One person killed in motorcycle accident in Meigs County, Ohio

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Meigs County early Saturday.

Saturday at 12:14 P.M., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road 28 in Meigs County, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

That same released said that 37-year-old Randall Nichols of Portland, Ohio hit a deer that attempted to cross the road.

Nichols and his passenger, 34-year-old Jessica Walker of Middleport, Ohio came off the bike after it fell over from hitting the deer.

Nichols sustained serious injuring and was wearing a helmet.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus by the Meigs County EMS after a medical helicopter was unable to fly due to wind.

Jessica walker was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The roadway was closed for two hours during the investigation.

Other agencies that responded to the scene included the Racine Fire Department, Meigs County Emergency Medical Services, First Response Towering and Cremeens-King Funeral Home. The Meigs County Sheriffs Office assisted with the of-scene matters related to the crash.

