This is Home: A look at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has been around since 1981.

They are currently located in the basement of NOE office supply, where they have trains all around.

Group Treasurer Joshua Lee talks about the open houses the group holds for the community.

J. Lee said, “It’s really important to us, to be able to open our doors to the community. It’s really special when kids come down, and other people, and they see the club for the first time. We’ve got layouts all over the basement there, and people are just kind of in awe when they first walk down. We’ve got a lot of intricate setups. We spend a lot of time and resources on it. We just really enjoy sharing that with the public.”

Parker Atknson and Parker Lee talk about how seeing the community visit their layout isn’t the only part that they enjoy.

Atknson said, “Just the people. They are really nice, kind, and just help each other out. Coming to these events, like the train show, everyone gets together and have fun talking and socializing . Just like the times where everyone had fun at the old shows and now. It’s a lot of fun.”

P. Lee said, “It’s probably either the look of them or the way that some of them blow out smoke; I really like that.”

Joshua Lee is hoping more people will be interested in joining the group in the future.

J. Lee said, “It’s kind of hard to get younger kids into it at this point. We’re really looking at getting younger kids involved. We want to bring down boy scout troops, open our doors, and just get kids involved more than anything.”

The group is going to hold an open house December 3rd from 10am until 4 pm.

You can visit the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club’s Facebook page or website for more information.

