7th annual SleepOut event helps to raise awareness and money for homeless youth

People in Parkersburg have put up their tents and will be spending the night sleeping outside to raise awareness for teen homelessness.

The national event is put on locally by the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

This is the first year back after taking a break in 2019 due to COVID.

The director of the Children’s Home Society said the idea is that they build a box and sleep out so young people don’t have to. The sleepout event also raises funds for the organization’s transitional living program for 16 to 21 years old.

Denise Hughes says she’s thrilled with the turn out, even in the rain.

”It’s a wonderful feeling that they actually came out and they’re supporting us and they’ll be out here all night. In years past we’ve been out here in the freezing cold, in the wet, in the rain. It’s not so bad this year. So I’m thrilled this many folk came out. We’ve got quite a group here this evening. So we’re thrilled.”

Members of WTAP were at the event and helped judge their box competition.

