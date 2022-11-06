Brush Fire on Walker Road

WTAP News @ 6
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) -

There was brush fire on the 6000 block of Walker Road.

The call came in at 4:09 PM on Saturday according to 9-1-1 dispatch.

Dispatch said there was no structural damages or injuries at the time.

Departments that responded were Deerwalk, Eastwood, Elizabeth Wirt County, Lubeck, Mineral Wells, and Cario.

We will provide updates on the fire as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Carl Ray Sprout Obit
Obituary: Sprout, Carl Ray
James Michael “Mike” Spiker Obit
Obituary: Spiker, James Michael “Mike”
Amy Nicole Shamblin Obit
Obituary: Shamblin, Amy Nicole
Rev Charles E. Leisure Obit
Obituary: Leisure, Rev. Charles E.

Latest News

People in Parkersburg have put up their tents and will be spending the night sleeping outside...
7th annual SleepOut event helps to raise awareness and money for homeless youth
Marietta Women's soccer
Marietta Women’s soccer team gets big send off ahead of divisional finals matchup
Hopewell church coat giveaway
Hopewell Church hosts annual coat giveaway to provide families with a warm winter
police lights
One person killed in motorcycle accident in Meigs County, Ohio