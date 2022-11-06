Brush Fire on Walker Road

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) -

There was brush fire on the 6000 block of Walker Road.

The call came in at 4:09 PM on Saturday according to 9-1-1 dispatch.

Dispatch said there was no structural damages or injuries at the time.

Departments that responded were Deerwalk, Eastwood, Elizabeth Wirt County, Lubeck, Mineral Wells, and Cario.

We will provide updates on the fire as they become available.

