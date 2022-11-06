Hopewell Church hosts annual coat giveaway to provide families with a warm winter

Hopewell church coat giveaway
Hopewell church coat giveaway(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the winter months get closer the need for winter coats becomes more important.

Luckily, Hopewell Church held their annual coat giveaway today for those in need.

“We do what we call outreach opportunities and what we do is try to be a blessing to the community surrounding us and so we know that there are people every year that could use an extra bit of help especially in these inflation times so we try to provide a needed item so we have coats and gloves,” Pastor Marvin Greene said.

Families of all ages came by to get coats to keep warm for the winter months.

“It’s very important because we don’t want anyone to come and not have what they need and so if it’s something here that they don’t have, and I don’t think there would be, but in that case, we would double up and try to get them what they need,” Greene said.

Thanks to a community that treats each other like family many families were provided with winter coats to stay warm.

If you missed todays event you can visit the Hopewell Church Facebook page or call (304) 863-6127 to check if any coats are still available. The church also plans to hold another coat giveaway on December 10, 2022.

WTAP will have updates with Hopewell Church’s next coat giveaway

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal two vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning on State Route Seven by the Lower Newport...
UPDATE: Identity released of victim in fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Route 7
Carl Ray Sprout Obit
Obituary: Sprout, Carl Ray
James Michael “Mike” Spiker Obit
Obituary: Spiker, James Michael “Mike”
Amy Nicole Shamblin Obit
Obituary: Shamblin, Amy Nicole
Rev Charles E. Leisure Obit
Obituary: Leisure, Rev. Charles E.

Latest News

Marietta Women's soccer
Marietta Women’s soccer team gets big send off ahead of divisional finals matchup
police lights
One person killed in motorcycle accident in Meigs County, Ohio
Remember to turn the clocks back an hour as we head into Saturday Night
It’s that time: Daylight saving time out, standard time in
MOV Railroad Club
This is Home: A look at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club