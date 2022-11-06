Hopewell Church hosts annual coat giveaway to provide families with a warm winter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the winter months get closer the need for winter coats becomes more important.

Luckily, Hopewell Church held their annual coat giveaway today for those in need.

“We do what we call outreach opportunities and what we do is try to be a blessing to the community surrounding us and so we know that there are people every year that could use an extra bit of help especially in these inflation times so we try to provide a needed item so we have coats and gloves,” Pastor Marvin Greene said.

Families of all ages came by to get coats to keep warm for the winter months.

“It’s very important because we don’t want anyone to come and not have what they need and so if it’s something here that they don’t have, and I don’t think there would be, but in that case, we would double up and try to get them what they need,” Greene said.

Thanks to a community that treats each other like family many families were provided with winter coats to stay warm.

If you missed todays event you can visit the Hopewell Church Facebook page or call (304) 863-6127 to check if any coats are still available. The church also plans to hold another coat giveaway on December 10, 2022.

WTAP will have updates with Hopewell Church’s next coat giveaway

