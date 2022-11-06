Marietta Women’s soccer team gets big send off ahead of divisional finals matchup

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ahead of Marietta Women’s soccer playoff matchup against New Philadelphia many gathered to celebrate the team.

This is the first time in the schools women’s soccer team history they have advanced to the division finals.

Grandfather of Junior Forward, Katelyn Schenkel, says it’s nice to see the community come out to support the team.

”The community support for the soccer team and for the cross country team has been fantastic. There has been a tremendous amount of support in the community,” said John Karas.

The Lady Tigers advanced to the state semifinals after a 1-0 win today against the Lady Quakers.

