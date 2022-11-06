Memorial concert held to honor the late Eric Seevers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

A concert was held in memory of Eric Seevers at the Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta.

Seevers was one of the people in the plane that crashed on October 18th in Marietta.

Eric loved music and was apart of the group Liecus.

Ric DeRubeis talked about how they included Eric’s memory in this concert.

“Eric’s space suit from his KISS cover band is inside. His favorite guitar is inside on the stage, and we want to make it feel like he’s here as close as we can be to him. This is what he was, he was a rockstar. Tonight, we’re hoping those feelings all come back to us, and we feel that together one more time.”

Ric went on to say how humble Eric was.

“Eric would not love that this is in his honor, he would probably be embarrassed. Just remember: love each other, be cool with one another, and life is precious, so take care of each other.”

Money was raised during the concert for Seevers’ family.

The preliminary report from the plane crash has still not been released by the NTSB.

