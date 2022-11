W.V.S.S.A.C. Playoff Meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission held their annual playoff meeting between coaches around the state who will be competing for the state title.

Classes met at following time:

Class AAA - 9:00 a.m.

Class AA - 11:00 a.m.

Class A - 1:00 p.m.

CLASS AAA BRACKET

#16 Hedgesville @ #1 Parkersburg South, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Erickson All Sports Facility @ 1:30 p.m.

#15 Woodrow Wilson @ #2 Huntington, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Bob Sandy Stadium @ 7:30 p.m.

#14 Morgantown @ #3 Martinsburg, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Cobren Field @ 7:30 p.m.

#13 University @ #4 Hurricane, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Redskin Stadium @ 7:30 p.m.

#12 Princeton @ George Washington, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Steve Edwards Stadium @ 7:30 p.m.

#11 Cabell Midland @ #6 Bridgeport, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Wayne Jameson Stadium @ 1:30 p.m.

#10 Jefferson @ #7 Spring Valley, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Spring Valley Stadium @ 1:30 p.m.

#9 Wheeling Park @ #8 Musselman, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Dennis Price Stadium @ 7:30 p.m.

CLASS AA BRACKET

#16 Logan @ #1 Winfield, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Winfield Stadium @ 1:30 p.m.

#15 Bluefield @ #2 Independence Senior, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Independence H.S. @ 7:30 p.m.

#14 Weir @ #3 Roane County, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, Roane County H.S. @ 1:30 p.m.

#13 East Fairmont @ #4 Scott, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Scott H.S. @ 7:30 p.m.

#12 Nicholas County @ #5 Frankfort, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Frankfort Stadium @ 7:30 p.m.

#11 Lincoln @ #6 North Marion, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Ray Michael Field @ 7:30 p.m.

#10 Chapmanville @ #7 Fairmont Senior, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, East-West Stadium @ 7:30 p.m.

#9 Herbert Hoover @ #8 Clay County, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Bradley Field @ 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A BRACKET

#16 Petersburg @ #1 James Monroe

#15 Clay-Batelle @ #2 Williamstown

#14 Tyler Consolidated @ #3 Cameron

#13 St. Marys @ #4 Wahama

#12 Man @ #5 Wheeling Central

#11 Doddridge County @ # 6 Van

#10 East Hardy @ #7 Tucker County

#9 South Harrison @ #8 Greenbrier West

