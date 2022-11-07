Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot

Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot
Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some people in Belpre are divided on the Belpre City Schools Levy that is on the ballot.

The schools levy would have the state of Ohio contribute a little over $22 million to the school buildings.

People against the levy are saying that they will be voting against it because of the current economic situation because of inflation.

They also do not want their taxes to go up.

“The other side believes that given our economic conditions right now that it’s hard to vote a tax increase,” says Belpre City Schools superintendent, Jeff Greenley. “And so, families on that side may feel that given what’s going on right now in the world that the cost may be a little bit more than they can afford

Greenley says that the school district is remaining neutral on this issue.

However, those in favor of the levy say that the levy is necessary in providing more up-to-date facilities at the schools.

School officials say that the schools are 70 to 80 years old with little renovations provided to any of the schools.

Belpre mayor, Mike Lorentz says that he is in favor of the levy as it would not only benefit the students at the school, but it would keep families in the area and improve Belpre even more.

“They can go to the Warren District or the school districts around us and their kids have more opportunities, better buildings and a better environment to learn than what we can offer,” says Lorentz. “So, if we’re going to continue with the hospital being built up there in the next few years, and so forth, if we’re going to attract these people to take our places -- school board members, council members, mayor maybe; whatever -- we have to have a reason for them to raise their kids here.”

Mayor Lorentz says that if anyone would like more information on the levy to contact Belpre City Schools.

