A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together

Lynn Street block party
Lynn Street block party(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The party was a way for neighbors to have fun with one another.

It also allowed residents to talk with city council members and different organizations about problems in their community.

District 4 Councilor, Wendy Tuck talked about how this is helping the community work together.

Tuck said, “I think a lot of times we kind of sit around and wait for someone else to do stuff, or you just get discouraged, or feel like the problems are just too big. When you realize you’ve got a neighborhood and a community working together, and your not by yourself, then you say ‘oh, I can do that and I can do that.’, and that’s what we’ve got so much of here.”

There were different organizations like Westbrook and SW Resources in attendance to listen and help residents in the area.

They also had live music, games, and raffles for attendees.

