Downtown PKB receives grant to help signage costs in Downtown Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you are a small business owner in Downtown Parkersburg and you are looking for a new sign for your business. Downtown PKB has received funding to help you.

The company will provide a 50% match up to $500 per sign. You are only limited to one sign per business address, but if you own multiple businesses in the downtown area you can qualify for a sign for multiple businesses.

The signage isn’t limited to storefront signs with the name of the business. Amanda Stevens, Events & Marketing Manager of Downtown PKB says you can also create a for sale sign or any other sign of interest.

Stevens believes that the more signs in the downtown area the better the city is to navigate.

”What we’re trying to do is identify and mark what’s down here. I think it makes a more active space and a more inviting, vibrant downtown when a person can drive up and down the streets and be able to tell that’s an accounting firm, that’s a lawyer’s office, that’s a restaurant. Oh that building is available,” Stevens said.

If you are interested in a sign you can contact Downtown PKB at (304) 865-0522 or email amanda@downtownpkb.com

