Gov. Jim Justice continues opposition to Amendment Two, Biden’s comments

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice returned to the Wood County area to continue his opposition to Amendment Two.

Amendment Two — or the property tax modernization amendment — would give the West Virginia legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes.

Justice says that this would negatively impact local government.

The governor also took umbrage to President Biden’s comments about shutting down coal plants across American and having wind and solar energy.

Justice calls these remarks an insult to the state and the state’s coal miners.

“This is a tremendous insult to the people that brung us to the dance. And if I could use ‘brung,’ and those are the people, the coal miners. The coal miners that went out and produced that coal, saved us in World War I, World War II. Absolutely, without any question, we owe them all the respect and all the love,” says Justice. “And we want to embrace the alternatives, don’t get me wrong. We want to absolutely embrace the alternatives. But absolutely anybody that believes that we can get rid of our fossil fuels in America today is absolutely coming up with the most frivolous, ridiculous thought you could ever imagine. Maybe someday. But surely, not today.”

Justice says that although wind and solar energy are reliable, it is too expensive and a small fraction of the energy demand for the state.

If you would like more information on Amendment Two, you can go to the links below:

