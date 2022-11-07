Habitat for Humanity dedicates 112th home in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 112th time Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home to the MOV.

Today Megan Gorham was the recipient of the 112th home.

Megan and her daughters Kaylynn and Kendra are more than excited to finally be able to own a home and have space.

“There are all kinds of things I’m looking forward to. Just owning our own place, we live in an apartment right now and have for 15 years, a very small apartment with not very much space. A three-bedroom apartment, which this is three bedrooms, but we have a basement. My kids are getting older, they’re 12 and 15, they have a lot more things and a lot more friends,” Gorham said.

Sharon Anderson, CEO of Williamstown bank, says the company has provided lots and other help to the project.

“Being a community bank and being locally owned and operated we’re heavily invested in the community and to see the opportunity and see what habitat for humanity does for our community. Their commitment to ensuring people have affordable housing, that they can own their own home and have the ability to help in that process is just something I think everyone should get involved in,” Anderson said.

The family will not be able to move into their home until later in the year but they say they are excited for the new experience.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.