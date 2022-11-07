Kameron Beck signs to play softball at Potomac State College

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Williamstown High School senior Kameron Beck has made the decision to sign on to play softball at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia.

Kameron is an all-state infielder for the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and will continue her career as a Catamount.

Kameron was joined at her signing ceremony on Monday by friends, family, teammates, and future coaches as she began the next step of her journey.

