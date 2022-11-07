Kameron Beck signs to play softball at Potomac State College

Kameron Beck signs with WVU Potomac State College
Kameron Beck signs with WVU Potomac State College(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Williamstown High School senior Kameron Beck has made the decision to sign on to play softball at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia.

Kameron is an all-state infielder for the Williamstown Yellow Jackets, and will continue her career as a Catamount.

Kameron was joined at her signing ceremony on Monday by friends, family, teammates, and future coaches as she began the next step of her journey.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
One person killed in motorcycle accident in Meigs County, Ohio
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Apartment fire
Brush Fire on Walker Road
Concert held for Eric Seevers
Memorial concert held to honor the late Eric Seevers
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run

Latest News

WVSSAC
W.V.S.S.A.C. Playoff Meeting
Scores and highlights from Week 12 of M.O.V. High School football
2022 Football Frenzy Week 12 Recap
WILLIAMSTOWN SECTION CHAMPS
Williamstown hosts Ritchie County for Region 1 Section 2 Championship
Ohio vs. Buffalo
Ohio Bobcats host Buffalo for top spot in MAC