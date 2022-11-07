Mineral Wells Elementary hosts veterans parade ahead of Veterans day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 500 students gathered in the Mineral Wells Elementary school parking lot to hold a parade for veterans.

Many veterans drove through the lot to be honored for the freedom they have given Americans.

Nancy Carpenter’s father was a WWII veteran and lead the parade through the parking lot and to the street.

Carpenter says it means the world to her to see the community come out in full force to support those who fought for us.

“Oh it means a great deal that these children get so excited and they know they have aunts and uncles and they have fathers that served in the military and they were very excited to know that there was a WWII veteran that was in the parade today,” Carpenter said.

