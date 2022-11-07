Obituary: Conaway, Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson Conaway, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 5, 2022, at WVU Medicine CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late A Herman and Wilma Mae (Martin) Conaway.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School and was a healthcare administrator for several nursing homes, including the family nursing home business. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. He was active with the Parkersburg Squadron of Civil Air Patrol. He was a member of the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd, Parkersburg Rotary Club, and West Virginia Health Care Association. He enjoyed skiing, running marathons, being a pilot, and being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife of almost sixty years, Jennifer Sue (Purkey) Conaway; two children Melaney Lynn Parrish of Charleston, WV, David Lynn Conaway of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren Lindsey Conaway of Clemson, SC, Erica Lynn Parrish of Portland, Oregon, Alex Conaway of Parkersburg, Adrienne Conaway of Parkersburg, and Maverick Lynn Conaway of Las Vegas, NV; and a great-granddaughter Avery Lynn Conaway.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Michael Lynn Conaway and sister Lynda Kirk.

Services will be Tuesday at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Visitation will be Tuesday 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

