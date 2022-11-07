Obituary: Freed, Betty

Betty Freed, 97, of Parkersburg, WV, died Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Rockland Ridge. She was born in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary (Adams) Rothwell.

She worked for Union Trust and Mark Christopher Carpet. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son Brooks D. Freed of Marietta; daughter Sherry Phelps (Neal) of Belpre, OH; three grandchildren Angela Phelps of Belpre, Steven Freed (Angie) of Marietta, and Jason Freed (Kristi) of Marietta; four great-grandchildren Stephanie, Josh, Allie, and Christian; five great-great-grandchildren; and a brother Leslie Rothwell (Dorothy).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband I. Dearman “I.D.” Freed; two sisters, Molly Dulaney and Inez Postelwait; and a great-great-grandson.

Family graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with Pastor David Carpenter officiating. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

