Obituary: Noland, Leslie Myer

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Leslie Myer Noland, 76, of Vienna, WV, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at WVU Medicine.  She was born in Kirksville, MO, the daughter of the late Dr. Harry L. Myer and Margaret Elaine (Barrows) Myer. She is survived by her son Robert B. Noland II (Tiffany) of Murphy, NC, and brother John Myer (Betsy) of Vienna.

Leslie was a person who didn’t seem to have or need much, yet she made everyone close to her richer for knowing her.  To her mind, it didn’t really matter how she made a difference; she just wanted to make sure she did.  Only those who knew her will understand how successful she was.

There will be no visitation or services locally.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

