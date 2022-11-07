Obituary: Riggs, Linda Kay

Linda Kay Riggs, 75, of Vienna, WV, peacefully passed away November 4, 2022, at WVU hospital in Parkersburg while surrounded by family and friends. Born Linda Lou Kay, on March 11, 1947, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter and only child of the late Harry R. Kay and Jessie O. (Kessel) Kay of Evans. She grew up in Jackson County, where she graduated from Ripley High School in 1965.

Linda worked in Parkersburg for Gramlich, Hackett, & Golston CPAs before opening Vienna Auto Parts with her late husband Steve Riggs (Vienna) and later worked as a store manager for Wal-Mart before retiring.

Linda loved books. She spent much of her free time reading or trying to find a good book that she hadn’t already read. She also enjoyed college football, and on Saturdays, she was a Buckeye! A cup of black coffee, a crossword puzzle, and some versions of the card game solitaire were always nearby, much like her best friend of 50+ years, Linda Kay, who was always just a phone call away.

She was a good wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed.

Surviving her are her children Jennifer Swisher (Vienna), Jessica Jones (Reynoldsburg, OH), David Riggs (Vienna), and Greg Riggs (Amanda) (Marysville, OH). She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Brittany, Jaelynne, Ryan, and Kaylie, as well as four great-grandchildren: Jarael, Nylah, Layla, and Camryn, and many nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents and late husband Steve, she was preceded in death by her great-grandchildren Londynn and Demetrius Wall-Neal.

Following Linda’s wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no services. Lambert Tatman in Vienna, WV, is assisting the family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.lamberttatman.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children by visiting their website at http://mothersofmurderedcolumbuschildren.com

