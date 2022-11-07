Obituary: Smith, Helen M.

Helen M. Smith, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away at the Camden Clark Medical Center on November 4, 2022.

She was born August 19, 1946, in Marlinton, WV, the daughter of the late Reid “Mac” and Gertrude “Bing” Grubbs McNeill.

Helen loved Elvis and collecting different trinkets such as cows and butterfly memorabilia. She was the best mother a child could ever have and the greatest Gammy to all of her grandchildren. She was the best mother-in-law and always had a smile on her face, and was the life of the party!

She is survived by her children, Harold Smith (Sherri); Heather Heckert (Scot), both of Parkersburg, and Courtney Smith (Brian) of Desloge, MO; 10 grandchildren, Cayleigh, Bradley (Danielle), Zachery, Michaela (Scott), Hunter (Brie), Dylan, Dakota, Blaine, Addison, and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Bayleigh, Jaxon, Connor, Owen, Tanner, Cohen, Jameson, Avery, Hadley, Beckham, Hendrix, and Bryson; sister, Patricia Dooley; brother, Brad McNeill and lots of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mya; great-grandson, Levi and siblings, Kendall McNeill and Violet Connolly.

Thank you to The Willows Nursing Home for the love and care they gave her, especially Amy and Hannah, John Onestinghel, and Scott VanFossen for their special care to her during her hospital stays.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Relay for Life of Wood County, American Cancer Society, PO Box 42217 Cincinnati, OH 45242 in memory of Helen.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. is honored to serve the family.

