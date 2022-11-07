Obituary: Via, Virginia R.

Virginia R. Via of Maple Shade Drive, Devola, and Glenwood Retirement Community, Marietta, died at 1:13 PM on November 4, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta.

Jinny was born December 22, 1924, in New Jersey to George F. and Helen Drum. She attended Ohio University, where she was a member of the Phi Mu sorority. After graduation, she moved to Marietta, where she and a sorority sister (both skilled seamstresses) opened a dress shop.

She met and married Jim Via. In their retirement years, they enjoyed buying and selling antiques (particularly dolls) and traveling around Europe. She also loved her pets, playing bridge, and rooting for the Buckeyes.

She is survived by one son, James Mark Via, and one daughter, Vicki Dempsey (John) of Florida. She was preceded in death by Jim (her husband of 63 years), her parents, and a sister Mary Lou Wu.

There will be no visitation or service for the public. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Washington County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank Tammy Dowler, the staff of Harmar Place, and Ohio’s Hospice for their patience and care during this difficult period.

We would especially like to thank all of the Glenwood staff, residents, and their families that became a second family to Jinny. You truly made her for nearly 12 years there something special, and we cannot thank you enough!

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

