Obituary: Wendelken, Richard A.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
Richard A. Wendelken, 80, of Bayville, NJ, passed away on October 21, 2022.

He was born in Elizabeth, West Virginia, and raised in Marietta, Ohio, where he graduated high school and was active in track and field and football. He received a football scholarship and also worked his way through Marietta College, earning a BS degree in business and finance. After graduation, he joined and proudly served his country in the US Navy, where he was trained as a Jet Helicopter pilot. He served three years at Lakehurst Naval Air Station in helicopter squadron HC4, touring in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. His last active detail was in support of a Coast Guard icebreaker touring the Antarctic.

Returning to civilian life, Richard went into banking and retired after 40 years of service with the same bank that changed names many times. Also, Richard was an avid college football fan, loved gardening, and was talented in woodworking.

Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Judy, and his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by three siblings, Sara Lou Bonnette, William Wendelken, and Charles Van Wendelken.

A memorial service will be held at Gilman United Methodist Church on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:00 pm.  Friends attending are encouraged to share any stories they have about Richard.  If the person with the story doesn’t want to tell it in front of the other people, please write it out, and it will be read.

