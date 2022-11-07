Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grandy Jury has chosen not to bring any charges to two Wood County Sheriff’s Department Officers following a shooting in Waverly, West Virginia, on June 7, 2022. It is according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Wood County Grandy Jury was presented with evidence during its special session concerning the standoff and shooting involving Officers Turner and Cross and Franklin Phillips at his residence on the 100 block of Waverly Street.

The Grand Jury heard evidence from the lead investigating officer, Trooper B.K. Hammontree from the West Virginia State Police, along with witness statements and the completed report. After considering all evidence presented, it was determined the actions of Deputies Turner and Cross were justified and that no criminal charges shall be brought against them.

