Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor.

Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor.

Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that this new status is humbling and means a lot for what the funeral home already does for the veterans. From providing free funeral services for homeless veterans to having a significant amount of the staff being veterans.

“The veterans are a number one part of what we try to do. We’ve done veteran seminars to try to help them realize what their benefits are and that type of thing,” says Ullman. “So, anything that we do for veterans, we just feel that we’re helping somebody that protected us.”

The official day and time when the cemetery will be given this honor will be this Friday on Veterans Day at 1 p.m. inside of the funeral homes facility.

Sunset Funeral Homes will also be putting together a food drive for the Chapter 32 Disabled American Veterans group and will also have Toys for Tots at the event that same day as well.

If you would like to provide non-perishable food items to the food drive, or toys for Toys for Tots, both organizations will be at sunset from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon.

