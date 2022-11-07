Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery

Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery
Sunset Funeral Homes to be named a Purple Heart Cemetery(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One funeral home in the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting a high honor.

Sunset Funeral Homes will be named a Purple Heart Cemetery and will be first in both the Mid-Ohio Valley and West Virginia to earn this honor.

Funeral homes general manger, Dwight Ullman says that this new status is humbling and means a lot for what the funeral home already does for the veterans. From providing free funeral services for homeless veterans to having a significant amount of the staff being veterans.

“The veterans are a number one part of what we try to do. We’ve done veteran seminars to try to help them realize what their benefits are and that type of thing,” says Ullman. “So, anything that we do for veterans, we just feel that we’re helping somebody that protected us.”

The official day and time when the cemetery will be given this honor will be this Friday on Veterans Day at 1 p.m. inside of the funeral homes facility.

Sunset Funeral Homes will also be putting together a food drive for the Chapter 32 Disabled American Veterans group and will also have Toys for Tots at the event that same day as well.

If you would like to provide non-perishable food items to the food drive, or toys for Toys for Tots, both organizations will be at sunset from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
One person killed in motorcycle accident in Meigs County, Ohio
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Apartment fire
Brush Fire on Walker Road
Concert held for Eric Seevers
Memorial concert held to honor the late Eric Seevers
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run

Latest News

Here's what you need to know at the polls.
What you need to know before heading to the polls for midterm elections
Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot
Belpre City Schools Levy back on the ballot
Gov. Jim Justice continues opposition to Amendment Two, Biden’s comments
Gov. Jim Justice continues opposition to Amendment Two, Biden’s comments
Salute
Mineral Wells Elementary hosts veterans parade ahead of Veterans day