What you need to know before heading to the polls for midterm elections

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday is the day countless campaigns and organizing has led up to - midterm elections. WTAP talked to local election officials so that you have the information you need to vote.

Here’s what they told us...

If you don’t know which polling location to go to in Wood County or want to double check if you’re registered to vote, either call the county clerk’s office at 304-424-1860 or go to govotewv.com.

If you’re in Washington County, either call the Board of Elections office at 740-374-6828 or go to their website at www.boe.ohio.gov/washington.

Both Wood and Washington County voting locations will be open from 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM. As long as you’re in line by the 7:30 PM cut off, you should be able to vote.

If you’re in Wood County and you’re a first-time voter, make sure you bring a photo ID. If you’ve voted before, bring any form of ID. This could be anything from a weapons permit, to a student ID, to a hunting and fishing license, etc.

In Washington County, make sure you bring a state ID or drivers license, whether you’ve voted before or not. If you don’t have that, you can bring a utility bill, a bank statement, or an insurance statement with your current address.

Also, whether you’re in Wood or Washington County, do not take pictures inside of polling locations.

In Washington County there are flags marking 100 feet away from the polling entrance. From that point to the building entrance, you shouldn’t talk about who you’re voting for nor wear any campaign attire etc.

Both Washington County and Wood County voting officials say that you should not bring campaign materials nor wear campaign-related attire.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.