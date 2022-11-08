Meet the Candidates: U.S. Senate, Ohio

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Election night is Tuesday, and we are taking a look at an important race for Ohio voters.

Republican Tim Ryan and opponent Democrat JD Vance are facing off for retiring republican Senator Rob Portman’s seat.

The race has been receiving national attention, as some believe this seat could influence whether the senate majority will be republican or democrat.

Ryan: “I’ve been in Congress for 20 years fighting for working class people.”

Vance: “I represent a change from the current course of the country.”

Tim Ryan is currently serving his tenth term in the United States House of Representatives. He says he’s been fighting for the working class… the kind of people who take a shower after work.

He says they have been his motivation for running for Congress and wants to represent them in the Senate to give them a voice in the politics.

“That’s what we need. Someone who knows about these working class communities and is going to do everything in my power to drive investment there.”

JD Vance says people in Washington talk too much without doing anything…. And there’s needs to be someone who has done something… and accomplished something in life.

He says he is that person.

“I’ve been a job creator. We’ve created a lot of jobs in the state of Ohio, some jobs all across the country. And to me, I would just really like to bring a business guys perspective that we need to do things.”

Tim Ryan says his number one goal is rebuilding the great American middle class.

He says the most important issue facing the people is jobs, saying good paying jobs need brought into classic Ohio communities that have been losing them for the past 30-40 years.

“... and really we need to have an industrial policy in the United States where we are able to bring these jobs to the communities that use to have steel mills. It’s going to be different. It’s going to be manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, we got to use natural gas, it’s an opportunity to build [plants] and these kind of things where our union construction guys can have good work too. So natural gas is going to be a bit part of that. That’s going to be my focus in the United States Senate.”

JD Vance says his number one goal is the border with Mexico.

Vance says crime, drugs, and high prices are the most important issues facing the people in Ohio. He says these issues are from the Biden administration borrowing and spending too much money… letting violent criminals our of prison while also making it harder for the police to do their jobs… and having an open border with Mexico.

“If we do those three things, our streets will be safer, people won’t be dying of fentanyl overdoses, and people will be able to afford to live a prosperous life.”

Both candidates say they are the best choice for the position.

Tim Ryan says he’s the most Ohio candidate.

“I know what people have been going through the last 30 or 40 years and I’m going to fight like hell on the Senate to try and make sure that these aren’t forgotten communities. That these are comeback communities….I’m an Ohio guy through and through… and my opponent is not.”

JD Vance says voters should consider two things.

First, “I’d ask them, have they gotten better off the last couple of years? ....I represent a change from the current course of the country.”

Second thing, “You’ve got to vote for people who accomplished something. You gotta send people to Washington who have gotten things done.

Quick Facts

Background

(R) JD Vance (D) Tim Ryan - Grew up in Middletown, Ohio

- Lived with his grandparents because his mom struggled with opioid addiction

- Currently lives in Cincinnati with his wife and three kids and owns a business.

- Served in the Iraqi War as a Marine

-Wrote best selling book, Hillbilly Elegy - From Youngstown area

“At the end of the day, if people know where I’m from they’ll know who I am and what I believe.”

- First elected to the U.S House of

Representatives in 2002.

- Currently serving his tenth term

- Co-chairman of the Congressional Manufacturing Caucus

- Also served on Ohio State Senate

- Author of 2 books

Qualifications

Vance Ryan “I think Washington has unfortunately become a place where people talk a lot and don’t actually do anything.”

- He says there needs to be people from the outside, who have accomplished something, whether in the business world or somewhere else.

- He says he is a job creator and would like to bring a business guy’s perspective to Washington.

“...hopefully I can bring the perspective of someone who’s not just interested in yapping about the problems and complaining about the problems, hopefully can accomplish somethings to solve them.” “I’ve been in Congress for 20 years fighting for the working class people.”

- His district in Congress has been Youngstown, Akron, the Mahoning River Valley, the Old Steel Valley. He says this is the most working class area you can find.

- He says the working class people, the kind he says take a shower after work, are his motivation for running for Congress.

“We don’t need another millionaire in the Senate funded by billionaires. We need a working class kid from Ohio that’s going to make sure he represents everyone.”

Most important issues:

Vance Ryan - He thinks Ohio has a lot of problems coming from the Federal Government

- The first thing is inflation with high prices for food, groceries, energies, gasoline.

“Everything has just gotten way too expensive. In part because the Biden administration has borrowed and spent way too much money and in part because we have a government that doesn’t want to develop our own energy resources here, so that causes the cost of everything to go up.”

- Second, crime. He says people don’t feel like they’re living in safe communities anymore.

“...we’ve let a bunch of violent criminals out of prison and we’ve made it harder for police to do their job.”

- The third thing is dealing with the drug problem, especially fentanyl.

“Very deadly poison coming in across the southern border brought by the Mexican drug cartels. I think it’s time to get control of this stuff, close down that border and make our streets safe again for people and get this poison off of the streets.” - Jobs

“We have got to get good paying jobs to these communities that for the last 30-40 years, they’ve lost a lot of jobs. And I know this because I’m from the Youngstown area. We lost steel, we lost auto, we lost manufacturing. “

- He says we need to have an industrial policy in the United States bringing jobs to communities that use to have steel mills.

“It’s going to be different. It’s going to be manufacturing electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, we got to use natural gas, it’s an opportunity to build [plants] and these kind of things where our union construction guys can have good work too. So natural gas is going to be a bit part of that.”

-He says he’ll be the person who knows about these working class communities and is going to do everything in his power to drive investment there.

- He also said public interest around infrastructure, shop class, skills training, and private investors and investment create jobs.

Number One Goal:

- If he had to pick a single issue, certainly the border is the top of my list of concerns.

“We just can’t have a wide open border with all of the drugs, all of the sex trafficking moving in. And I think that hopefully if the republicans take back the majority in the House and the Senate, we could make some progress here. Work with some democrats who are willing to work on that issue because it’s totally unsustainable what’s happening in this country.” - He says rebuilding the great American middle class. “That’s gotta be the focus for everybody because that’s the source of our power. That’s the source of our economic power. That’s the source of our political power around the world. That we were able to build a free society here with free Americans that have a good economic standing allows us to exercise our power around the world and provide peace and stability around the world too. But it all starts with rebuilding the middle class.”

Three things to help the people of Ohio:

Vance Ryan - The first thing is the border

“...because it would mean that far less fentanyl is coming into our communities. I think it’d save a lot of lives. It would also save a lot of families the heartache of losing somebody early. I know that very personally, having some of the opioid problems in my own family.”

- Number two is getting the cost of consumer goods down: food, energy, home heating.

“We’re about to have a pretty cold winter probably in the state of Ohio and unless we get those energy costs down, we’re going to have a lot of people choosing to go cold in the winter. Not heating their home as much as they’d like to. Not putting the food on the table for their children that they wish that they could.”

- Third thing is the crime issue.

“...We’ve just got to get that under control and I think that means really empowering our police to do their job, to keep us safe. Providing them the legal protections that they need so they can go arrest the bad guys and make sure the bad guys stay off our streets.”

“If we do those three things, our streets will be safer, people won’t be dying of fentanyl overdoses, and people will be able to afford to live a prosperous life.” - He said he wants to do things for both those who vote for him and those that don’t.

- He wants to focus on the issues around jobs, safe communities, and putting money in peoples’ pockets.

“...And it doesn’t matter if you vote for me or not my doors going to be open. I don’t think we need anymore hate or anger or fear in our politics. We need love. We need a concern for each other. And understand that it’s okay if we disagree. Let’s have some grace. Let’s find some common ground so we can get to some higher ground.“

Why they think you should vote for them:

Vance Ryan - First,

“I’d ask them, have they gotten better off the last couple of years? Do they think that the federal policy coming out of Washington is making their life easier or making their life harder. I’m the guy whose saying we gotta go in a different direction. We’ve got to take the state in a different direction. We’ve got to push back on some of the craziness coming out of Washington DC. And so I represent a difference. I represent a change from the current course of the country.”



- Second,

“You’ve got to vote for people who accomplished something. You gotta send people to Washington who have gotten things done. I’m a business guy. I’ve created jobs and my opponent has been in Washington for 20 years as a lot of these problems have gotten worse. So, I think we gotta send some people who are willing to take the country in a different direction. Also willing to get some things done and I think that’s me.” “I’m most Ohio. I’m, but leaps and bounds the most Ohio candidate in this race. Grew up here, never gave up on Ohio. Represented working class communities, like Youngstown and Akron. Like, I know what people have been going through the last 30 or 40 years and I’m going to fight like hell on the Senate to try and make sure that these aren’t forgotten communities. That these are comeback communities. And that’s what I want them to know. I’m an Ohio guy through and through… and my opponent is not.”

