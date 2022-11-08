Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood to resign Friday November 11

POMEROY, Ohio. (WTAP) - Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood has announced he will resign from his position as Sheriff effective Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Wood stated it was not an easy decision to make, but he made the decision based on his health and family as a top priority.

Sheriff Wood has been involved in law enforcement for 45 years, beginning his career as a Deputy for the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and was sworn in as the Meigs County Sheriff in January 2013.

