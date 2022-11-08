Obituary: Dickey, Rocky Jr.

Rocky Jr. Dickey, 66, of Mt. Run, WV, went home to be with the lord on November 3, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Clarksburg, WV.

He was born on August 10, 1956, to the late Ray and Virginia Helmick Dickey.

Rocky was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. He enjoyed fishing with his wife, Brenda. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Rocky lived the life he loved and was liked by everyone that knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Brenda Dickey; grandchildren Kristen and Camron Booher of the home and a great-grandchild Rylee; brothers and sisters, George (Patty) Dickey of Rosedale, WV; Kenneth (Cindy) Dickey of Duck, WV; Herb (Becky) Dickey of Rosedale, WV; Colleen McKown of Chloe, WV; Stoney Dickey of Stinson, WV; Polly Dickey of Stinson, WV; Teresa Mick of Duck, WV; Peggy McCumbers of Wallback, WV; Trevia Fulks of Millstone, WV, and Sam McCumbers of Pink, WV; family friend Barb McCumbers, several nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. He also left behind his companion Moe Moe.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Dickey is preceded in death by his daughter Amanda Booher and infant son Micheal Lynn and a sister Wanda Cottrell.

Visitation will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on November 11. 2022 from 6-8 pm. Per Rocky’s wishes, he will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brenda Dickey.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.