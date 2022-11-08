Obituary: Doyle, Mark Anthony

By Phillip Hickman
Nov. 8, 2022
Mark Anthony Doyle, 67, of Parkersburg, died November 2, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Marcus and Geraldine Doyle. He spent many years working at Willow Island Locks and Dam. In his free time, he enjoyed watching WVU football, NASCAR, rooting for the Cleveland Browns, and playing golf.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughter Christina; brother Matt (Tina); and sister Lisa (Michael), plus many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Joe, Tim, and Scott.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, November 10th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, at 4 pm. Visitation time will be held the same day from 3-4 pm.

Mark’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s request. online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

