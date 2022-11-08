Obituary: Hardway, Rebecca

Rebecca Hardway, 81, of Duck, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home.

She was born on August 24, 1941, at Altizer, Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Everett and Eva Lynch Starcher.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Carrol Hardway; sister Frankie Perrine; three brothers, Harold Starcher, Charles Starcher, and Doyle Starcher.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons Phillip (Duke) Hardway of Buckhannon, WV, and Wayne (Pokey) Hardway of Mt. Zion; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a special great-niece Charlotte Helmick.

Over the last few years, Rebecca was cared for by her many friends and neighbors.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Rev. Roger Carter officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday evening, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be in Gibson Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

