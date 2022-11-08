Obituary: Hardway, Rebecca

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rebecca Hardway, 81, of Duck, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home.

She was born on August 24, 1941, at Altizer, Calhoun County, the daughter of the late Everett and Eva Lynch Starcher.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Carrol Hardway; sister Frankie Perrine; three brothers, Harold Starcher, Charles Starcher, and Doyle Starcher.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons Phillip (Duke) Hardway of Buckhannon, WV, and Wayne (Pokey) Hardway of Mt. Zion; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a special great-niece Charlotte Helmick.

Over the last few years, Rebecca was cared for by her many friends and neighbors.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Rev. Roger Carter officiating. 

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday evening, 6:00-8:00 p.m.  Interment will be in Gibson Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work
Generic police lights
UPDATE: Mon sheriff investigating body found as a hit-and-run
Lynn Street block party
A block party was held on Lynn Street to bring the community together
Waverly Standoff
Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly

Latest News

Robin Rene Reed Obit
Obituary: Reed, Robin Rene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hurst, Barbara Anne
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hoskinson, Jim
Rocky Jr. Dickey Obit
Obituary: Dickey, Rocky Jr.