Obituary: Hedrick, Helen Virginia

Helen Virginia Hedrick of Williamstown passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 1st, at the age of 98.

Helen was born November 16, 1923, in Parkersburg, WV, to Clyde William and Flossie Meryl (Sinclair) Sams. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1941 and went on to hold various job titles and positions throughout her career, including working in a box factory, a shoe factory, an airplane factory, selling Avon, and working at Union Trust Bank in Baltimore, MD before settling down to work at Williamstown Bank in Williamstown, WV. It was from here that she retired in 1993 after 25 years, concluding her professional career.

Helen had a passion for reading the scripture and faithfully attended her church, Cedar Grove United Methodist, which she has been a member of since 1968. Along with leading Sunday School classes and bible studies throughout the years, she served on the finance board and worked diligently as the church treasurer.

Helen loved visiting family and friends. She faithfully shared God’s word with everyone she met. She, herself having accepted Christ at the age of 8 years old, Helen strove to follow the teachings of Proverbs 22:6 “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Helen enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, and puzzles. She loved to admire the beauty of the birds that found their way into her backyard. She found her way into attending toll painting classes, where she untapped a hidden talent for creating beautiful works of art. On a Tuesday or Thursday afternoon, you could find Helen attending her biweekly senior water aerobics class at the Betsy Mills Club.

Helen loved cooking dinners and making desserts for her family, including her famous red velvet cake. She spent some time taking cake decorating classes so that she could make special cakes for her grandchildren’s birthdays.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Hedrick, 6 sisters and 2 brothers, and her son-in-law, Fred Hafner.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Janet Lee Rushing and Carol Sue Hafner, both of Baltimore, MD, and Kimberly Dawn Shook (Patrick) of Williamstown, WV, and her 8 grandchildren, Tony, Terry, Dena, Kristin (Wayne), Craig (Shelagh), Sean, Michael (Thai), and Ashley, and her 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 11th, at 11:30 a.m. at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Cedar Grove United Methodist Church - 168 Old Turnpike Road, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Helen will be laid to rest in Seneca Rocks, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.